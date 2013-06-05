Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; growth strategy in focus

* Nikkei down 0.3 pct, Topix down 0.2 pct in choppy trade * Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy in focus * U.S. jobs data widely focused on this Friday - analyst By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his growth strategy, but the dollar's rebound above 100 yen helped limit losses. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 13,499.26 by the midday break, while the index was in and out of positive territory after opening slightly higher. Analysts said that with the dollar regaining its foothold above 100-yen, investors continue to unwind their sell-positions in Japanese equities. The dollar, which has been hit recently by uncertainty over U.S. stimulus, last traded at 100.07. Abe is set to unveil the "Third Arrow" in his "Abenomics" prescription to spur sustainable growth. The first two "arrows" are hyper-easy monetary policy and big government spending. Investors are also shying away from taking positions before the release of U.S. jobs data this Friday, players said. "Since there has been volatility in daily trade, it's difficult to take a position. The market is still focused on developments over the U.S. Fed's stimulus, and the key indicator is jobs data, so they may stay nervous until then," said Masaru Hamasaki, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Exporters were weaker, with Toyota Motor Corp shedding 0.8 percent, Nissan Motor Co dropping 2.2 percent, while Sony Corp sliding 2.5 percent. The Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,123.63. The Japanese market has had a torrid period recently, dropping about 15 percent since reaching 5-1/2-year highs on May 23 as slowing growth in China and worries the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus this year triggered broad-based selling and extreme volatility. Real estate stocks, which became a target of selling during the recent correction, attracted buying on short-covering, with Mitsui Fudosan Co rising 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co gaining 1.3 percent. Despite the recent correction, the Nikkei is still up about 30 percent this year on the back of Abe's reflationary policy and the central bank's sweeping monetary easing. Some traders expect the market to have another push higher later in the day, especially if Abe's growth strategy meets expectations. "If he (Abe) announces what the market is expecting, such as relaxing financial regulations or reducing corporate taxes, investors may chase the market higher," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.