Nikkei seen falling below 13,000 for first time in 2 months

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average is expected to drop below 13,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday following disappointing U.S. private jobs data, extending the Japanese index's 18 percent slide from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,700 and 13,100, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,910 on Wednesday, down 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 12,940. "The Nikkei will probably fall below 13,000," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. Hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May, boding ill for Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, while a sharp rise in mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what has been a buoyant housing market, adding to signs that the U.S. economy lost some momentum in the second quarter. On Wednesday U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent, extending a recent selloff. The Nikkei sagged 3.8 percent to 13,014.87, hitting a two-month low, and the broader Topix index shed 3.2 percent to 1,090.03. "I think the market is overshooting on the downside," Hiroki said. He added that any fall back to the level before the Bank of Japan announced its powerful monetary easing two months ago would mean the market was ignoring the benefit of the central bank's move. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 18.4 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23, but it is up about 5 percent since the BOJ's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 25 percent so far this year. Following the recent selloff, Japanese equities now carry a 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, down from a three-year high of 16.3 reached last week, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. > Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount > Dollar skids as soft U.S. data spurs caution > U.S. bonds gain on safety bid as ADP data disappoint > Gold gains after private U.S. jobs growth misses f'cast > Brent oil ends lower on U.S. refinery start-up report STOCKS TO WATCH - IDEMITSU KOSAN CO Idemitsu Kosan said it would proceed with a $9 billion oil refinery project in Vietnam as it had reached a final investment decision with co-investors Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Kuwait Petroleum International and PetroVietnam.