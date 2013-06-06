Nikkei bounces off two-month lows after early fall below 13,000

* Nikkei gains 0.7 pct, Topix up 0.2 pct * Trading remains volatile * Japan stocks' 12-mth forward P/E eases to 14.7 from 3-yr high-data By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, recovering from an early drop to below 13,000 for the first time in two months, underscoring the recent extreme volatility that has put a spanner in the works of the government's ambitious plans to revive the economy. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 13,117.30, after trading as low as 12,896.10 earlier in the session on the back of disappoint U.S. private jobs data. Some investors picked up battered stocks, such as insurers and electrics makers. The index sank 3.8 percent on Wednesday as investors were disappointed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest economy. Should the Nikkei fall to 12,754, or 20 percent from the 5-1/2 year high reached on May 23, it would enter a bear market. The market has had a torrid time over the past two weeks, with trading characterized by violent price moves and huge drops, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth in China, and uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year. A senior dealer at a foreign bank said the 12,800-mark is an important level for many investors, who came into the market around that area after the Bank of Japan announced its sweeping stimulus measures on April 4 that jolted global markets. "The market very clearly got ahead of itself. It was a long way ahead of its (moving) averages. It was very crowded. There was a lot of extremely large positioning among global macro funds and some of the domestic dealing desks as well," he said. "What we have seen is a correlated unwind - everybody's gone for the door at the same time. Everybody is on the same side of the boat and the boat is rocking back and forward." Still, the trader remained bullish as the policy that sparked the rally had not been changed and expects the Nikkei to hit 17,000 by year end. Insurers rebounded 1.5 percent after sinking 5.9 percent in the pervious session, while electronics makers added 1.3 percent. But Toyota Motor Corp, which has benefited from the yen weakness, remained under pressure, down 0.5 percent and was the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover. The selloff in equities has weighed on the dollar against the yen. The Japanese currency was last traded at 99.305 to the greenback, up from a 4-1/2 year low of 103.74 hit on May 22. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 17.7 percent since hitting the multiyear year peak on May 23, but it is up 6 percent since the BOJ's launch of its radical monetary expansion campaign in April and has risen 26 percent so far this year. CDS INDEX AS GAUGE UK-based Christopher Street Capital said the widening in credit default swap iTraxx Japan index had slowed, suggesting the credit market was stabilising faster than the equity market, which could encouarge those who are looking to buy the equity correction. "We are encouraged by the iTraxx Japan holding below 100 basis points and see 12,700-13,000 on the Nikkei as a good launch pad for a new rally," the brokerage wrote in a note. "Ideally, we would like to see the iTraxx back below 89 basis points as confirmation that the tightening trend is back on, whilst seeing spreads above 100 basis points would increase the risk of further equity downside." Following the recent tumbling, Japanese equities now carry a 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, down from a three-year high of 16.3 reached last week, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 1,091.96 on Thursday morning. Tokyo Electric Power Co, the most traded on the main board, sagged 4.9 percent, extending the previous session's 16.3 percent slide after the operator of crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant reported more radioactive water leak at the site.