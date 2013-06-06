FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei closes below 13,000 at 2-month low, nears bear market territory
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei closes below 13,000 at 2-month low, nears bear market territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average ended below
13,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday in choppy
trade, extending its decline from a 5-1/2 year high hit last
month to the verge of bear-market territory.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 12,904.02, its
lowest close since April 5. Trading was volatile with the index
rising as high as 13,238.53 earlier.
    If the Nikkei falls to 12,754, or down 20 percent from the
5-1/2 year high reached on May 23, it will have entered a bear
market.
    The Topix fell 1.8 percent to 1,070.77.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.