Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP
June 10, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded sharply on Monday helped by robust gross domestic
product data, while short-covering on exporters on the back of a
weaker yen further moved the index away from bear territory it
reached last week.
     The Nikkei rose 3.3 percent to 13,302.75, while the
Topix added 3.3 percent to 1,091.75.
    Japanese gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in
January-March from the previous quarter, revised up from a
preliminary estimate, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday
before the opening bell. The data confirmed an economic recovery
on the back of sweeping government policies.

