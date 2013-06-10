Nikkei rises 3 pct as US jobs, weaker yen and GDP data boost mood

* Exporters, financials lead gains * Market expects BOJ to attempt volatility curb By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded sharply on Monday, departing the bear market territory it reached last week, after a strong Wall St showing, a weaker yen and upbeat revisions of economic data boosted confidence. The Nikkei rose 3.0 percent to 13,265.22 at the midday break. The market was also buoyed by short-covering on exporters after the yen pulled back from a two-month high against the dollar. Toyota Motor Corp gained 7.1 percent, Honda Motor Co rose 3.7 percent and Sony Corp added 5.9 percent. Recently battered financials also gained, with Nomura Holdings adding 5.9 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rising 4.6 percent and Mizuho Financial Group adding 3.2 percent. Investors were buoyed by data that showed the world's third-biggest economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter, revised up slightly from a preliminary estimate, underscoring a steady recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Other data also showed Japan's current account surplus doubled in April from a year earlier, and bank lending posted its biggest annual rise in over three years, adding to the recent evidence that the government's policies to stimulate growth are paying early dividends. "The market seems to have hit the bottom for the time being," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "If the index ends above its 75-day moving average today, it will likely show stable recovery over time." The index currently is now 0.8 percent above its 75-day moving average of 13,155.49. The U.S. dollar rose on Friday on resilient May jobs data, and Wall Street rallied as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve would need to see firmer evidence of economic strength before scaling back its massive bond-buying program. The Topix added 3.8 percent to 1,096.86. Tachibana's Hirano also said that investors expect the Bank Of Japan, which is holding a two-day meeting starting Monday, to decide on further measures to curb volatility in the government bond market, sources said, as sudden spikes in yields threaten to undermine the bank's objective to drag the economy out of two decades of deflation. Japanese equities tumbled over the past two weeks, with trading characterised by volatile price moves, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth in China, and uncertainty over whether the Fed would roll back its stimulus this year. The Nikkei dropped as low as 12,548.20 on Friday during intraday trade, which marked a 21 percent slide from a 5-1/2 year peak hit on May 23, leaving the index in bear market territory. Last week, the Nikkei closed at its worst week in more than two years. "After the index rises to around 13,300, buying may slow down, but sentiment should stay positive throughout the day," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. On Friday, U.S. Labor Department data showed job gains of 175,000 in May, slightly above the consensus forecast. But the unemployment rate increased to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent in April, easing concerns that the Fed may be reducing its stimulus in the near future, boosting U.S. stocks. Miura also said the mood has improved since the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said after Friday's closing bell that it would lift its weighting in foreign and domestic stocks.