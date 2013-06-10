FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps nearly 5 pct, marking best day since March 2011
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps nearly 5 pct, marking best day since March 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 4.9
percent on Monday, marking its biggest one-day gain since March
2011, after U.S. jobs data eased growth concerns but was not
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to scale back its massive
stimulus.
    Investors were also encouraged by data showing that Japan's
economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March, revised up slightly
from a preliminary estimate. The figures underscored a steady
recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping
stimulus policies by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 
    The Nikkei ended 636.67 points higher at 13,514.20,
moving further away from the bear market territory it hit last
week.
    The broader Topix index climbed 5.2 percent to
1,111.97.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.