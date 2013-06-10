Nikkei jumps nearly 5 pct, marking best day since March 2011

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 4.9 percent on Monday, marking its biggest one-day gain since March 2011, after U.S. jobs data eased growth concerns but was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to scale back its massive stimulus. Investors were also encouraged by data showing that Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March, revised up slightly from a preliminary estimate. The figures underscored a steady recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping stimulus policies by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei ended 636.67 points higher at 13,514.20, moving further away from the bear market territory it hit last week. The broader Topix index climbed 5.2 percent to 1,111.97.