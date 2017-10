TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, after posting its biggest one-day rise since March 2011 in the previous session. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 13,427.12, while the broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to 1,107.65.