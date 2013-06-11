Nikkei falls on BOJ's no mention of steps to calm bond market

* BOJ stands pat, holds off from taking new steps to calm bond market * Real estate sector worst performer By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after the Bank Of Japan did not offer new measures to calm the bond market, while real estate stocks stumbled as investors who had expected a programme to buy J-Reits sold to take profits. The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 13,317.62 points after trading as low as 13,296.31. "There is a bit of a combination (for disappointment) here," said a senior dealer at a foreign brokerage. "There was no expansion of the J-Reit and ETFs (exchanged traded funds) buying programme. "Just judging from the bond yields and the movement there, it looks like for some odd reason that people might have expected them (the BoJ) to increase the size of their plan, which is ludicrous because they already said they were not going to." The real estate sector was the worst sectoral performer, stumbling down 4.1 percent. Mitsui Fudosan felling 4.1 percent and Mitsubishi Estate Co dropped 4.4 percent. Exporters were weaker, with Canon Inc falling 3.0 percent, Komatsu Ltd shedding 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp losing 1.6 percent after the dollar sank as low as 97.78 yen. It last traded at 98.40. The Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,101.15. Market participants said that a sell-off should be temporary because the overall economic picture was good with inflation coming through and the central bank revising up its assessment of the economy. "The BoJ's decision (to skip market measures) this time is consistent with its own assessment, so the market is unlikely to keep selling," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. The BoJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on taking further steps to curb any future spike in bond yields, judging that the recent market turbulence has yet to pose severe damage to the economy's recovery prospects. Nomura Securities said that the government's "Abenomics" stimulus plan will likely boost the real economy, not just sentiment. It noted that share prices were higher and the yen weaker against the dollar than prior to the rise in expectations of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration coming to power. It said that there had also been major improvements in corporate and household sentiment. "If the boost to sentiment spreads to the real economy or the government introduces additional stimulus measures, the Japanese economy could be even more robust than we anticipate," Nomura wrote in a report. The Nikkei has fallen nearly 16 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23, but it is up 7.7 percent since the BoJ's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 28 percent so far this year.