TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 13,000 at the open on Thursday after U.S. stocks weakened on worries that the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus programme, while a stronger yen hurt exporters. The Nikkei dropped 2.5 percent to 12,954.64, and the broader Topix fell 2.1 percent to 1,073.59.