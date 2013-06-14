Nikkei jumps 3.1 pct, recovering some of Thursday's slide

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3.1 percent on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, as robust data eased concerns over whether the U.S. economy can withstand a pullback in stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The Nikkei was up 389.71 points at 12,835.09. On Thursday, it tumbled 6.4 percent to its lowest close since April 3, the day before the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus to revive the economy. The broader Topix index was up 3 percent at 1,075.29.