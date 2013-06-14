FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps 3.1 pct, recovering some of Thursday's slide
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps 3.1 pct, recovering some of Thursday's slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3.1
percent on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous
session, as robust data eased concerns over whether the U.S.
economy can withstand a pullback in stimulus by the Federal
Reserve.
    The Nikkei was up 389.71 points at 12,835.09. On
Thursday, it tumbled 6.4 percent to its lowest close since April
3, the day before the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus
to revive the economy.
    The broader Topix index was up 3 percent at
1,075.29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.