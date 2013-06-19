FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei closes at one-week high on SoftBank, investment trust
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei closes at one-week high on SoftBank, investment trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei hit a one-week
high on Wednesday, with traders citing the launch of a near $780
million investment trust as a driver, while SoftBank Corp rose
as it looked likely to win the battle for Sprint Nextel.
    SoftBank, which is trying to buy Sprint, was
the top-weighted gainer in the Nikkei, up 4.2 percent after Dish
said it would not make a new offer for Sprint. 
    The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher at 13,245.22,
reaching its highest since June 12 and closing above the bottom
of the Ichimoku cloud in a bullish sign.
    The broader Topix index climbed 1.9 percent to
1,106.57, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, which will give further indication
whether it will soon scale back its stimulus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.