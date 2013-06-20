Nikkei sags as weak China data, prospect of less Fed stimulus weigh

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as weak China data further unsettled markets coming to grips with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's confirmation that the U.S. central bank could trim its bond-buying programme later this year. The benchmark Nikkei ended 1.7 percent lower at 13,014.58 points, retreating from a one-week high of 13,245.22 hit on Wednesday. It dipped below the 13,000 mark several times during the session. The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,091.81.