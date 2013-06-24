Nikkei advances on weaker yen; Tokyo vote outcome also lifts mood

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent on Monday, extending its previous session's gains, on the back of a weaker yen and after Japan's ruling party won a sweeping election victory in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections on Sunday. The yen weakened 0.6 percent against the dollar to 98.40 yen, a level not seen since June 11. The Nikkei was up 180.25 points at 13,410.38 after climbing 1.7 percent on Friday, while the broader Topix index added 1 percent to 1,110.48.