Nikkei advances on weaker yen; Tokyo vote outcome also lifts mood
June 24, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei advances on weaker yen; Tokyo vote outcome also lifts mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
1.4 percent on Monday, extending its previous session's gains,
on the back of a weaker yen and after Japan's ruling party won a
sweeping election victory in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly
elections on Sunday.
    The yen weakened 0.6 percent against the dollar to 98.40
 yen, a level not seen since June 11.
    The Nikkei was up 180.25 points at 13,410.38 after
climbing 1.7 percent on Friday, while the broader Topix 
index added 1 percent to 1,110.48.

