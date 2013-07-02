Nikkei climbs for 4th straight day on a weaker yen

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average climbed 1.8 percent to finish above 14,000 for the first time in five weeks on Tuesday as blue-chip exporters gained on a weaker yen. Encouraging U.S. manufacturing and construction data also lifted investor sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei ended 246.24 points higher at 14,098.74, advancing for a fourth day in a row and marking its longest winning streak since mid-May. The broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 1,171.84 in moderate trade, with 3.02 billion shares changing hands.