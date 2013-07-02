Nikkei set to extend gains as yen weakens below 100 per dollar

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Wednesday after the yen fell below the key 100-mark against the dollar, with the market on track for a fifth straight day of gains - the longest winning streak in four months. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 14,000 and 14,300, strategists said, after advancing 1.8 percent to a five-week high of 14,098.74 on Tuesday. It was the fourth straight day of gains for the benchmark, the best such stretch since mid-May. The broader Topix index also gained 1.8 percent to 1,171.84. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,170 on Tuesday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 14,130. The yen hit a one-month low against the dollar overnight and fell below the key 100-yen level for the first time since June 5, spurred by expectations of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program. The pair last traded at 100.84 yen, according to EBS data. "A weak yen will definitely have positive effects on Japanese stocks, particularly on exporters," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "However, the upside may be limited by some profit-taking after recent sharp gains." The benchmark Nikkei has risen almost 10 percent over the last four sessions as stronger U.S. and Japanese data offset some of the concerns over slowing growth in China and a pull back in U.S. stimulus. The recent gains have allowed the Nikkei to recoup some of the steep losses suffered since it scaled a 5-1/2 year high on May 23. The U.S. and China worries as well as disappointment over the Japanese government's growth strategy led to the huge selloff, which at one point sent Tokyo stocks into bear market territory. The index is up 14 percent since the Bank of Japan announced radical monetary stimulus on April 4 and has risen 36 percent this year. > Wall St slips in volatile session > Dollar gains broadly on Fed view; U.S. jobs data eyed > Demand for cash sinks bill yields before payrolls > Gold steadies at session lows as dollar strengthens > U.S. oil vaults above $99 on Middle East worry STOCKS TO WATCH --SUNTORY BEVERAGE AND FOOD LTD Suntory Beverage and Food makes its market debut on Wednesday. Market sources say informal trading of shares in the company suggests the price is likely to fall on the first day of trade. --FAST RETAILING CO LTD Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing Co Ltd, beat analyst expectations on Tuesday and posted a 20.5 percent year-on-year rise in domestic same-store sales in June as warm weather and a stronger economy encouraged shoppers. --HONDA MOTOR CO Honda and General Motors Co will jointly develop hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle systems over the next seven years, the latest alliance in an industry-wide effort to cut the cost of the new technology while meeting stricter global emissions rules. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota, the dominant player in the U.S. hybrid vehicle market, could miss its goal to sell 250,000 of its Prius models in the United States this year, a company executive said on Tuesday.