Nikkei jumps to 5-week high on Olympics euphoria, revised GDP data
September 9, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps to 5-week high on Olympics euphoria, revised GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euphoria over Tokyo's winning bid
to host the 2020 Olympics drove Japan's Nikkei average to a
five-week high on Monday,  with an upward revision in April-June
gross domestic product also boosting optimism.
    The benchmark Nikkei climbed 2.5 percent at
14,205.23, its highest closing since Aug. 6. The broader Topix
 advanced 2.2 percent to 1,173.00 in moderate trade, with
2.81 billion shares changed hands, the highest since July 19.
    Gains were led by companies expected to benefit from the
Olympics. 
    Real estate and construction were the
best-performing sectors with gains of 5.3 percent and 4.5
percent respectively.

