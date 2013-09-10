FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei hits 5-1/2-week high as Olympics-related plays keep rallying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average closed at
a 5-1/2-week high on Tuesday as companies expected to benefit
from the 2020 Summer Olympics kept drawing retail investors,
while positive leads from global markets and China data boosted
sentiment.  
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 14,423.36,
a level not seen since Aug. 2. The broader Topix also
advanced 1.5 percent, to 1,190.22, with trading volume at a
three-month high of 4.23 billion shares.
    The construction sector climbed 5.1 percent and
was the biggest sectoral gainer. Taisei Corp soared
13.2 percent and was the most-traded stock by turnover on the
main board.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
