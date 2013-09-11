FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat after hitting 7-week high, profit-taking weighs
September 11, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei ends flat after hitting 7-week high, profit-taking weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* up for 3rd day

    TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average ended
little changed on Wednesday, after hitting a seven-week high on
receding worries over Syria and the yen's slide against the
dollar, with profit-taking in recently strong Olympics-related
shares eroding early gains.
    The benchmark Nikkei was virtually flat at
14,425.07, after rising to as high as 14,561.46, its highest
intra-day level since July 25.
    The index climbed 4.1 percent over the past two days ended
on Tuesday, buoyed by euphoria over Tokyo's winning bid for the
2020 Olympics and Japan's strong second-quarter growth.
    The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,189.25 in
moderate trade, with 3.44 billion shares changing hands, the
second-highest in 7-1/2-weeks.

