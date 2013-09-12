FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls on stronger yen; Sharp sags on dilution fears
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls on stronger yen; Sharp sags on dilution fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped in choppy trade on Thursday as the stronger yen hit
exporters, while Sharp Corp tumbled after sources told
Reuters it plans to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5
billion) through a public share offering.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 14,387.27 after
briefly entering positive territory earlier. The index has moved
away from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 hit the previous day.
    The Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,184.36.

