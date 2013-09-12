Nikkei falls on stronger yen; Sharp sags on dilution fears

By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in choppy trade on Thursday as the stronger yen hit exporters, while Sharp Corp tumbled after sources told Reuters it plans to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) through a public share offering. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 14,387.27 after briefly entering positive territory earlier. The index has moved away from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 hit the previous day. The Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,184.36.