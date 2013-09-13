FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts 2nd straight weekly gain; Fed's decision awaited
September 13, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei posts 2nd straight weekly gain; Fed's decision awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up 0.1 percent in choppy trade on Friday as many
investors awaited next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
    The market posted a second-consecutive weekly gain, helped
by euphoria after Tokyo was selected to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics. For the week, the Nikkei climbed 3.9 percent.
    The Nikkei erased a loss Friday to end at 14,404.67.
 It is still down about 1 percent from a seven-week high of
14,561.46 hit earlier this week. 
    The Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,185.28.
    Traders said the market is focused on whether the Fed will
scale back its $85 billion monthly stimulus at its Sept. 17-18
meeting and by how much.

