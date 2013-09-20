FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei retreats from 2-mth high ahead of extended weekend, posts weekly gains
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei retreats from 2-mth high ahead of extended weekend, posts weekly gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
0.2 percent on Friday, stepping back from two-month highs as
investors locked in profits on recent gainers before a long
weekend.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 23.76 points to 14,742.42,
after rising to as high as 14,816.65, its highest intra-day
level since July 23. For the week, the market rose 2.3 percent
to log its third straight week of gains. 
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,218.98 in
moderate trade, with 3.45 billion shares changing hands.    
    Recent gainers succumbed to profit-taking ahead of the long
weekend, with the sea transport sector subindex 
shedding 2.1 percent - the worst sectoral performer. Japanese
markets will shut on Monday for a national holiday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.