Nikkei rises for 6th day, longest winning streak in over 7 mths

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average eked out a sixth straight session of gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, hitting a two-week closing high, as investors awaited developments in Washington on a deal to avert a U.S debt default ahead of Thursday's deadline. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 14,467.14, its highest closing level since Oct. 1. It has climbed 4.4 percent over the past six sessions, marking its longest winning streak in 7-1/2 months. The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,196.78 in thin trade, with trading volume hitting a two-month low of 1.78 billion shares.