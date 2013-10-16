FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises for 6th day, longest winning streak in over 7 mths
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 6:33 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises for 6th day, longest winning streak in over 7 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average eked out a
sixth straight session of gains in choppy trade on Wednesday,
hitting a two-week closing high, as investors awaited
developments in Washington on a deal to avert a U.S debt default
ahead of Thursday's deadline.
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to
14,467.14, its highest closing level since Oct. 1. It has
climbed 4.4 percent over the past six sessions, marking its
longest winning streak in 7-1/2 months.
    The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,196.78 in
thin trade, with trading volume hitting a two-month low of 1.78
billion shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.