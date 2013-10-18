FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei snaps 7-day rally on profit-taking but posts weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 6:24 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei snaps 7-day rally on profit-taking but posts weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
slipped on Friday, succumbing to profit-taking after a
seven-session rally, while investors pondered the impact of the
U.S. government shutdown on the world's largest economy.
    The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 14,561.54,
after a seven-day rally through Thursday that was its longest
winning streak in 7-1/2 months. On the week, it gained 1.1
percent, its second straight weekly gain.
    The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,205.52 in
relatively light trade, with 2.06 billion shares changing hands.
    Japanese stocks showed a muted reaction to a slew of Chinese
economic data that showed a pick-up in growth momentum but were
broadly within expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.