TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a three-week high on Monday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay trimming its economic stimulus programme following a 16-day government shutdown. The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 14,693.57 after climbing as high as 14,727.85 earlier, the highest since Sept. 27. The Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 1,212.36, with 30 of its 33 subsectors posting gains.