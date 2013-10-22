FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei reaches 3-1/2-week closing high ahead of U.S. jobs data
October 22, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei reaches 3-1/2-week closing high ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average edged
up to a 3-1/2-week closing high on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. jobs
report that could give clues on when the Federal Reserve will
begin cutting its stimulus.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 14,713.25,
its highest close since Sept. 27, in a choppy session after
trading as low as 14,641.78. The broader Topix added 0.2
percent to 1,214.44 in relatively light trade, with 2.17 billion
shares changing hands.
    U.S. payrolls data for September, delayed by the 16-day
government shutdown, is due at 1230 GMT.

