Nikkei suffers biggest loss in 3 weeks as strong yen hits sentiment
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei suffers biggest loss in 3 weeks as strong yen hits sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
suffered its biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday, hit by
the dollar's tumble against the yen on heightened expectations
the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place until early
next year.
    The Nikkei dropped 2.0 percent to 14,426.05, retreating from
a 3-1/2 week high of 14,799.28 touched in the morning session
and breaching its 25-day moving average of 14,432.21.
    Traders said that futures selling was triggered by weakness
in the dollar, which slipped 0.8 percent to 97.36 yen.
    The Topix declined 1.5 percent to 1,195.98, with
2.72 billion shares changing hands, the highest since Oct 2.

