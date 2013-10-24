FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei turns up after hitting 2-week low, futures buying cited
October 24, 2013

Nikkei turns up after hitting 2-week low, futures buying cited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday,
recovering from a two-week low hit earlier with traders citing
domestic investors buying futures on the dip, offsetting
concerns over China's economic outlook.
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 14,486.41
after dropping to 14,273.71 in morning trade, the lowest point
since Oct. 10. The Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,203.35.
 
    Traders said that domestic institutional investors such as 
banks placed buying orders in futures and ETFs towards the
closing bell.

