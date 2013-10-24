Nikkei turns up after hitting 2-week low, futures buying cited

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday, recovering from a two-week low hit earlier with traders citing domestic investors buying futures on the dip, offsetting concerns over China's economic outlook. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 14,486.41 after dropping to 14,273.71 in morning trade, the lowest point since Oct. 10. The Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,203.35. Traders said that domestic institutional investors such as banks placed buying orders in futures and ETFs towards the closing bell.