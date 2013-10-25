FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei tumbles 2.8 pct On China fears, biggest one-day fall since early Aug
October 25, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei tumbles 2.8 pct On China fears, biggest one-day fall since early Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
suffered the biggest one-day loss in 2-1/2 months on Friday, 
hit by yen's strength against the dollar and as fears grew that
tight credit conditions in China could put the brakes on the
world's second-largest economy.
    The Nikkei shed 2.8 percent to 14,088.19, its lowest
closing level since Oct. 9. For the week, the benchmark fell 3.3
percent, marking its first weekly fall in three weeks.
    The broader Topix dropped 2.1 percent to 1,178.28 in
relatively thin trade, with 2.41 billion shares changing hands.
    At one point during the session, the dollar weakened to a
low of 96.94 against the yen.

