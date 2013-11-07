FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Nikkei falls as market awaits U.S. jobs data; small caps rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday as investors withdrew from risk-taking as they
awaited U.S. jobs data, but small cap stocks rose after the
Tokyo bourse said it would include them in a new index.
    The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 14,228.44 points in
choppy trade, while the Topix shed 0.6 percent to
1,184.73. 
    All eyes are on Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for possible
clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin winding down its
$85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, which is linked to
falling unemployment.
    Thursday's notable movers included shares of cable
broadcaster Usen Corp and car dealer VT Holdings
, which surged 9.8 percent and 6.6 percent respectively,
after they were included in the new index, the JPX-Nikkei Index
400.

