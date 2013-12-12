FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls to 1-week low on Fed early tapering concern
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1-week low on Fed early tapering concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped for a third day to a one-week low on Thursday, led by
selling in futures and index heavy weights like SoftBank Corp
 as the mood was soured by renewed anxiety of an early
reduction in U.S. stimulus.   
    The Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent to 15,341.82 after
slipping to a low of 15,255.36, the weakest since last Friday.
The Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,242.23, with 29 of its
33 subsectors in negative territory.  
    Traders said selling in futures and index-heavy stocks
dragged down the market, with SoftBank Corp skidding
1.1 percent. It was the most traded stock by turnover.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.