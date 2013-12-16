FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops to 3-1/2-week low, market jittery before Fed outcome
December 16, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops to 3-1/2-week low, market jittery before Fed outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.6 percent to a 3-1/2-week closing low on Monday, hit by
selling in futures and index-heavyweight stocks as investors
braced for possible tapering in monetary stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve this week.
    The Nikkei shed 250.20 points to end at 15,152.91,
the lowest closing level since Nov. 20. The Topix shed
1.3 percent to 1,222.95, with all of its 33 sub-sectors in
negative territory.
    Investors unloaded their positions in futures and
index-heavyweight stocks such as SoftBank Corp, which
tumbled 3.2 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover.
    Currency-sensitive stocks also lost ground as the dollar
stepped back from a five-year high against the yen. Toyota Motor
Corp shed 1.9 percent and Honda Motor Co fell
2.8 percent.

