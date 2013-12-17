Nikkei rises on upbeat global growth signals; activity subdued ahead of Fed

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday thanks to strong U.S. manufacturing data, but trading was subdued as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. Also supporting sentiment was a strong December PMI reading in Europe, which was the second-highest since mid-2011. The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 15,278.63, recouping some of the sharp declines posted in the previous day. The Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,232.31, with only 1.9 billion shares changing hands, the lowest volume since Oct. 22.