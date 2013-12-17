FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises on upbeat global growth signals; activity subdued ahead of Fed
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises on upbeat global growth signals; activity subdued ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday thanks to strong U.S. manufacturing data, but trading
was subdued as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of
the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's policy meeting this
week.
    Also supporting sentiment was a strong December PMI reading
in Europe, which was the second-highest since mid-2011.
 
    The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 15,278.63,
recouping some of the sharp declines posted in the previous day.
    The Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,232.31, with only
1.9 billion shares changing hands, the lowest volume since Oct.
22.

