FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years on Fed tapering
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years on Fed tapering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to its highest close in six years on Thursday on the back of a
big drop in the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it
would start unwinding its historic stimulus.
    Japanese equities were bolstered by a surge in the
dollar/yen to over five-year highs in the wake of the Fed
decision, underscoring the benefits of a weak currency for
Japan's export-reliant economy.
    The Nikkei added 1.7 percent to close at 15,859.22,
its highest close since Dec. 2007. During trade, it rose as high
as 15,891.82, a hair's breath away from its May high of
15,942.60. It was a third day of gains for the Nikkei.
     The Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,263.07, with all
of its 33 subsectors in positive territory. Volume was high,
with 2.9 billion shares changing hands.
    The Fed said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by
$10 billion to $75 billion, and indicated that its key interest
rate would stay at rock-bottom even longer than previously
promised.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.