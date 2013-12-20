FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nikkei bounces to hit 6-year closing high as funds chase futures
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Nikkei bounces to hit 6-year closing high as funds chase futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
closed a choppy session at its highest level in six years on
Friday, with traders citing futures buying by funds ahead of the
long weekend for the rebound from morning losses.
    The market has been underpinned by a soft yen after the U.S.
Federal Reserve this week finally announced it would start
dialing back its massive stimulus, sending the dollar broadly
higher.
    The Bank of Japan meanwhile kept monetary policy steady on
Friday, encouraged by growing signs the benefits of its massive
stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy.
 
    "The Japanese market has risen nearly 600 points between
Tuesday and Thursday. But profit-taking was limited during the
day today, so investors assumed the Nikkei is still on the
rising trend," said trader at a European brokerage.
    The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to end at 15,870.42, the
highest closing level since Dec. 2007, bouncing back from 0.7
percent decline intraday. For the week, the index added 3.0
percent.
    The Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,261.64.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.