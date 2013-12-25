FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 6-year closing high on U.S. data, retail buying hopes
December 25, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei hits 6-year closing high on U.S. data, retail buying hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
six-year closing high on Wednesday, supported by optimism over
the global economy and hopes for fresh buying by Japanese retail
investors due to upcoming tax changes.
    The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 16,009.99, closing
above the 16,000 mark for the first time since December 2007,
after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data helped Wall
Street shares finish at record highs. 
    The broader Topix index was up 0.1 percent at 1,258.18
, underperforming the Nikkei as some large-cap shares are
under pressure on expectation of selling by investors who may
switch their benchmark to new the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
.
    The new index is due to start next month and its weightings
on some large-cap shares are expected to be lower due to a 1.5
percent cap on individual stock weightings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
