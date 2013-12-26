FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei vaults to 6-year high, driven by retail investors
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei vaults to 6-year high, driven by retail investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo's Nikkei share average
climbed to a more than six-year high on Thursday, driven by
buying from retail investors as tax-free investment accounts
aimed at driving Japanese savings into stocks kicked off.
    The Nikkei ended 1 percent higher at 16,174.44, its
highest since November 2007, while the broader Topix 
index was up 1.7 percent at 1,279.34, with 2.66 billion share
changing hands, hitting its highest in four sessions.
 
    The government-sponsored investment plan, known as Nippon
Individual Savings Account, will provide a five-year tax holiday
on dividends and capital gains provided the money is invested in
stocks, mutual funds or exchange traded funds. 
    The benchmark Nikkei is up 55.6 percent this year, on track
for its best annual performance since 1972, driven by Japan's
aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost growth in the
world's third-largest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.