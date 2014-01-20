FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips to 1-wk low as weak-yen trend pauses; Nintendo slides
January 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei slips to 1-wk low as weak-yen trend pauses; Nintendo slides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a one-week low on Monday as investors avoided taking
risks as the weak-yen trend took a pause, while Nintendo Co Ltd
 plunged after the game maker forecast an annual loss.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 15,641.68
after falling as low as 15,574.23, its lowest since Jan. 14. It
has fallen for three straight days.
    The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,293.86 with
only 2.2 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Dec.
17, as trading was subdued with markets closed in the United
States for a public holiday.
    Nintendo slid as much as 18.5 percent to 11,935 yen - its
lowest since Nov. 8 - before ending down 6.2 percent. It was the
most traded stock by turnover after the "Super Mario" creator
said it now expects a full-year loss instead of a profit and
slashed its Wii U sales forecast by almost 70 percent.
 
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced
gauge comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, shed 0.3 percent to 11,676.73.

