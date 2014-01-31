FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to fresh 2 1/2-month low as yen rise hits mood
January 31, 2014

Nikkei falls to fresh 2 1/2-month low as yen rise hits mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell to a
fresh 2 1/2-month low on Friday, erasing earlier gains after a
rise in the yen soured sentiment.
     Traders cited hedge fund selling in futures while long-term
investors stayed on the sidelines before the release of U.S.
jobs data next week. 
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 14,914.53, the
lowest closing level since Nov. 14. The index shed 7.8 percent
for the week and 8.5 percent for the month. 
    Traders said that foreign investors were largely on the
sidelines after a selloff in emerging market assets and slowing
growth in China rattled nerves, and they are unlikely to take
large positions until the U.S. employment data is published.
    The Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,220.64, while the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently-introduced gauge
comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, shed 0.3 percent to 11,034.66.

