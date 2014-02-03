FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei closes at fresh 2-1/2 month low on persistent emerging market woes
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei closes at fresh 2-1/2 month low on persistent emerging market woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a fresh 2-1/2 month low on Monday, extending its declines
into a third day with little sign that emerging market woes have
abated, and upcoming U.S. jobs data keeping investors
risk-averse.
    The Nikkei slid 2 percent to 14,619.13, its lowest
closing level since Nov. 13. The benchmark dropped below its
26-week moving average of 14,833.06.
    The Topix shed 2 percent to 1,196.32, with all of
its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, fell 1.8 percent to 10,834.99.

