Nikkei jumps 2.2 pct, biggest gain in a week, ahead of U.S. data
February 7, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps 2.2 pct, biggest gain in a week, ahead of U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.2
percent on Friday, moving away from a four-month low hit earlier
this week, as investor sentiment brightened on hopes for an
upbeat U.S. jobs report later in the day.
    The Nikkei ended at 14,462.41, recovering from a
four-month trough of 13,995.86 set on Wednesday. It was the
biggest daily percentage rise since Jan. 29.
    For the week, however, the Nikkei dropped 3 percent, its
fifth consecutive week of declines.
    The Topix added 2.3 percent on the day to 1,189.14.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 2.2 percent to 10,737.56.

    The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show that
employers added 185,000 jobs in January, according to the median
estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

