FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to one-week high on soft yen; volume low as market stays cautious
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to one-week high on soft yen; volume low as market stays cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a one-week high on Monday as a softer yen underpinned
sentiment, with index-heavyweight stocks as SoftBank Corp
 leading the gains.
    Analysts said sentiment was positive as traders shrugged off
somewhat weak U.S. jobs data on Friday, expecting  the January
numbers to be revised upward next month, thus ensuring the
Federal Reserve's plan to steadily taper stimulus remained
intact.
    But volume on the main board hit a three-week low as
investors stayed cautious before new Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
testimony this week.
    The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher at 14,718.34
points, its highest close since Jan. 31 and moving away from a
four-month low of 13,995.86 hit last week.
    The Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,204.28, with 31 of
its 33 subsectors in positive territory. A total of 2.19 billion
shares changed hands, the lowest since Jan. 20.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 1.3 percent to 10,877.29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.