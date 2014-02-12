FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei climbs to 1-1/2 week high helped by Fed, Chinese data
February 12, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei climbs to 1-1/2 week high helped by Fed, Chinese data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a 1-1/2 week high on Wednesday after strong Chinese
trade data lifted investors' risk appetites and the Federal
Reserve's new chief signalled no change in its policies.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 14,800.06,
its highest closing since Jan. 31. It moved further away from a
four-month low of 13,995.86 hit last week.
    The Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,219.60, with 32 of
33 subsectors in positive territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 1.3 percent to 11,018.28.

