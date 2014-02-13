FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest drop in a week as market shuns risk
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest drop in a week as market shuns risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average slid nearly
2 percent on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as
investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data and sold shares
across the board.
    Notable losers were brewers Sapporo Holdings and
Asahi Group Holdings, which both fell more than 4
percent after the companies forecast 2014 operating profits that
missed analysts' expectations.
    The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent or 265.32 points lower
at 14,534.74, marking its biggest daily percentage drop in a
week. On Wednesday, it had notched a 1-1/2-week closing high.
    The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 1,199.74, with
all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
    Analysts said that investors were avoiding risks until they
see more U.S. economic data, such as retail sales figures due
out later today.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, slipped 1.5 percent to 10,848.10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.