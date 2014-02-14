FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei skids to 1-week low in choppy trade as mood soured by strong yen
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei skids to 1-week low in choppy trade as mood soured by strong yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a one-week low in volatile trade on Friday, giving up
earlier gains as sentiment was soured by a stronger yen and as
some investors trimmed their exposure ahead of the weekend.
    The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent at 14,313.03, the
lowest closing level since Feb. 6 after rising as high as
14,678.71. It dropped 1.0 percent for the week, marking the
sixth straight weekly fall.    
    As U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, traders
said that foreign investors did not want to hold onto big
positions before a long weekend.
    The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,183.82.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 1.3 percent to 10,711.29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.