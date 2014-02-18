FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to 2-1/2-week high after BOJ decision, banks shine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to 2-1/2-week high after BOJ decision, banks shine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
soared to a 2-1/2-week high on Tuesday, led by the banking
sector after the Bank Of Japan said it would extend loan
facilities by a year at its policy meeting.
     As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and
maintained its upbeat assessment on the economy. It also decided
to extend three special loan facilities by a year from their
scheduled expiry at the end of March. 
    The Nikkei ended 3.1 percent higher at 14,843.24,
the highest close since Jan. 31.
    The Topix gained 2.7 percent to 1,224.00.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 2.7 percent to 11,067.44.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.