Nikkei slips on profit-taking, yen hurts exporters
February 19, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei slips on profit-taking, yen hurts exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Wednesday, retreating from a 2-1/2-week high hit the previous
day, as investors took profit on banks and exporters a day after
it had logged its biggest percentage gain in six months.
    The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 14,766.53 after a 3.1
percent rise on Tuesday, which took it to the highest close
since Jan. 31. The Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,218.52
    Exporters were weaker after enjoying rallies on Tuesday,
with Honda Motor Co and Sony Corp both
shedding 1.8 percent, as the yen rebounded from two-week lows.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 0.4 percent to 11,029.16.

