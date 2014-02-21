FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to 3-week high on U.S. manufacturing; G20 in focus
February 21, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to 3-week high on U.S. manufacturing; G20 in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.9
percent on Friday as the weak yen lifted overall sentiment and
after a reading on U.S. manufacturing hit its highest in nearly
four years.
    The Nikkei ended 416.49 points higher at 14,865.67,
the highest closing level since Jan. 31. For the week, the index
gained 3.9 percent, the biggest weekly rise since mid-November
and snapping a 6-week losing streak.
    The Topix rose 2.3 percent to 1,222.31, with all of
its 33 subsectors in positive territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high returns on equity and strong
corporate governance, gained 2.3 percent to 11,059.15.
    Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Group of
20 finance chiefs' meeting in Sydney this weekend, at which
finance ministers and central bank chiefs are expected to
discuss the impact on emerging markets from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus tapering.

