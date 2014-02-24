FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips from 3-wk high in choppy trade; investors cautious
February 24, 2014

Nikkei slips from 3-wk high in choppy trade; investors cautious

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average eased from
a three-week high in an erratic session on Monday as a firmer
yen and weak Asian markets triggered profit-taking following
recent sharp gains.
    Many investors stayed on the sidelines looking for clearer
signs of improvement in Japanese corporate earnings, giving no
more than a passing nod to the Group of 20's latest commitment
to spur faster global growth.
    The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at
14,837.68, after surging 2.9 percent on Friday. 
    The Nikkei on Monday advanced as much as 0.8 percent to
14,982.53, its highest level since Jan. 31, and fell as much as
1.4 percent to 14,658.14 during the course of trade.
    The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to
1,219.07, with 2.32 billion shares changing hands, among the
lowest volume so far this year.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 0.3 percent to 11,030.48.

