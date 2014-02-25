FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 4-week closing high on Wall Street rally, SoftBank jumps
February 25, 2014

Nikkei hits 4-week closing high on Wall Street rally, SoftBank jumps

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average advanced to a
four-week closing high on Tuesday after a rally in Wall Street
shares to historic highs triggered short-covering in battered
Japanese stocks.
    The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 15,051.60, its
highest close since Jan. 29. It has recovered more than 40
percent of its losses since it fell from a six-year peak hit in
late December.
    Shares of Softbank Corp climbed to their highest in
a month on a report that the company is seeking to buy a stake
in Line Corp, a mobile-messaging service controlled by South
Korea's Naver Corp. 
    The broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to
1,233.66.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 1.2 percent to 11,159.39.

